Secret Service Recruiting Bonuses

Be Tomorrow’s Secret Service! The United States Secret Service is excited to announce a new hiring initiative where Service meets Opportunity!

A recruitment bonus is available to *newly hired federal employees for the following positions:
 

• Police Officer (Uniformed Division)
• Criminal Investigator (Special Agent)
 
 
• Police Officer (Uniformed Division) Counter Sniper
• Criminal Investigator (Special Agent) – HAMMER 
 
 
• Police Officer (Uniformed Division) Emergency Response Team
• Criminal Investigator (Special Agent) - Counter Assault Team 
 
 
• Police Officer (Uniformed Division) Canine Explosives Detection Team
 
 

Show us you have the talent and background we need, and we’ll show you the rewards that come with being a part of the U.S. Secret Service. Join our Team

 

K9 Officer with her dog

Police Officer (Uniformed Division) and SPEAR Recruitment Bonuses

 

Applicants may be eligible for a $50,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service Uniformed Division training. A second installment of $10,000 will be paid following one year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $10,000 will be paid after a third year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonuses. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).

 
K9 Officer with her dog

K9 Recruitment Bonuses

 

Applicants may be eligible for a $60,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service K9 specialized training. A second installment of $15,000 will be paid following one year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).

Eyes in the Sky

Counter Sniper (CS) Recruitment Bonuses

 

Applicants may be eligible for a $60,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service CS specialized training. A second installment of $15,000 will be paid following one year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).

K9 Officer with her dog

Emergency Response Team (ERT) Recruitment Bonuses

 

Applicants may be eligible for a $60,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service ERT specialized training. A second installment of $15,000 will be paid following one year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).

 
K9 Officer with her dog

Counter Assault Team (CAT) Recruitment Bonuses

 

Applicants may be eligible for a $60,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service CAT specialized training. A second installment of $15,000 will be paid following one year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).

 
K9 Officer with her dog

Hazardous Agent Mitigation and Medical Emergency Response (HAMMER) Recruitment Bonuses

 

Applicants may be eligible for a $60,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service HAMMER specialized training. A second installment of $15,000 will be paid following one year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).

Eyes in the Sky

Special Agent (SA) Recruitment Bonuses

 

Applicants may be eligible for a $40,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service Criminal Investigator training. A second installment of $10,000 will be paid following one year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a three-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).

 

* Applicants who are current federal employees are not eligible for this recruitment bonus. STAR candidates are also not eligible for this recruitment bonus, as STAR is an entry level opportunity for the Special Agent position.

 

