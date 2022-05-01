Police Officer (Uniformed Division) and SPEAR Recruitment Bonuses

Applicants may be eligible for a $50,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service Uniformed Division training. A second installment of $10,000 will be paid following one year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $10,000 will be paid after a third year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonuses. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).