Secret Service Recruiting Bonuses
Be Tomorrow’s Secret Service! The United States Secret Service is excited to announce a new hiring initiative where Service meets Opportunity!
A recruitment bonus is available to *newly hired federal employees for the following positions:
Show us you have the talent and background we need, and we’ll show you the rewards that come with being a part of the U.S. Secret Service. Join our Team!
Police Officer (Uniformed Division) and SPEAR Recruitment Bonuses
Applicants may be eligible for a $50,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service Uniformed Division training. A second installment of $10,000 will be paid following one year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $10,000 will be paid after a third year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonuses. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).
K9 Recruitment Bonuses
Applicants may be eligible for a $60,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service K9 specialized training. A second installment of $15,000 will be paid following one year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).
Counter Sniper (CS) Recruitment Bonuses
Applicants may be eligible for a $60,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service CS specialized training. A second installment of $15,000 will be paid following one year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).
Emergency Response Team (ERT) Recruitment Bonuses
Applicants may be eligible for a $60,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service ERT specialized training. A second installment of $15,000 will be paid following one year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).
Counter Assault Team (CAT) Recruitment Bonuses
Applicants may be eligible for a $60,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service CAT specialized training. A second installment of $15,000 will be paid following one year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).
Hazardous Agent Mitigation and Medical Emergency Response (HAMMER) Recruitment Bonuses
Applicants may be eligible for a $60,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service HAMMER specialized training. A second installment of $15,000 will be paid following one year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The third installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a fourth year of service post specialized training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a four-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).
Special Agent (SA) Recruitment Bonuses
Applicants may be eligible for a $40,000 bonus in the form of a recruitment incentive in accordance with regulatory requirements. The first installment of $15,000 will be paid following successful completion of Secret Service Criminal Investigator training. A second installment of $10,000 will be paid following one year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. The final installment of $15,000 will be paid after a third year of service post training and an acceptable performance rating. Provision of these payments require the execution of a three-year Continuing Service Agreement (CSA) with the agency. Newly hired employees who resign from the USSS prior to the expiration of the CSA will be required to repay the recruitment bonus. (NOTE: Eligibility is limited to "Newly appointed" Federal employees as defined by 5 CFR 575.102).
* Applicants who are current federal employees are not eligible for this recruitment bonus. STAR candidates are also not eligible for this recruitment bonus, as STAR is an entry level opportunity for the Special Agent position.